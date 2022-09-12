Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CDR opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $395.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $29.26.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $19.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.14%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2,778.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 383,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8,365.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 377,432 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 227,951 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
