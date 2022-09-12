Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $395.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Cedar Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $19.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cedar Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin acquired 4,790 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $3,080,058.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $71,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin purchased 4,790 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 68.2% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 175.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 168.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 227,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 173.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,985 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

