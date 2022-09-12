CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $137.13 million and $6.55 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,412.35 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00480512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005294 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

