CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Price Hits $0.0289 on Top Exchanges

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One CELEBPLUS coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CELEBPLUS has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $2.00 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CELEBPLUS Profile

CELEBPLUS launched on June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins. The official website for CELEBPLUS is celpl.io.

CELEBPLUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CELEBPLUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CELEBPLUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

