Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.85 million and $260,560.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,169.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00476714 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 52,101,355 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.