Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,412,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 92.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 978,400 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 144,754 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CVE stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.