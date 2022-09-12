Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$24.36 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.48 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company has a market cap of C$47.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.69.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.97.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total value of C$1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at C$648,922.28. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 36,036 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$900,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at C$1,074,775. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$648,922.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,432 shares of company stock worth $5,663,529.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

