Centaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $468,557.66 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $468,557.66 and approximately $24,270.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00744741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

