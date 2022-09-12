Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,316 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up 1.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Centene worth $92,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Centene by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Centene by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 402,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,862,000 after acquiring an additional 197,708 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,793,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 842.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,685 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.89.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene Stock Performance

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC opened at $91.99 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.