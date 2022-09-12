Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

CPF opened at $22.26 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,390 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 125,527 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

