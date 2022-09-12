Centrality (CENNZ) Price Tops $0.12

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

