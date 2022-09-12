C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Price Performance
Shares of CFFI opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
