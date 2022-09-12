C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CFFI opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter worth $267,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the first quarter valued at $651,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in C&F Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

