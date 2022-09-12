ChainCade (CHAINCADE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,789.00

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, ChainCade has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. ChainCade has a market cap of $724,838.37 and $46,789.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCade coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainCade alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00747471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014394 BTC.

ChainCade Profile

ChainCade launched on July 9th, 2021. ChainCade’s official website is chaincade.com. The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChainCade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCade is a blockchain gaming ecosystem designed to benefit players and creators. Using a combination of Blockchain, SDKs, VR, mobile apps, and NFTs, this full-scale ecosystem provides a platform for players and creators alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainCade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainCade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainCade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.