Channels One Day Trading Volume Tops $65,618.00 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Channels coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Channels has a market cap of $93,301.62 and approximately $65,618.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Channels has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Channels Profile

Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

