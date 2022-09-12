ChartEx Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $31,696.10 and $36.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00776039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019637 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro.

ChartEx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

