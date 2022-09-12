Chia Network Price Hits $85.93 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00743709 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014387 BTC.
Chia Network Profile
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
Buying and Selling Chia Network
