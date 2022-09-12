Chia Network Price Hits $85.93 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00743709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.