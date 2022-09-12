China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.18 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

