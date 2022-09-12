China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.18 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.21.
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
