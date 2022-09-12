China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 2.2 %
CHNR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.
About China Natural Resources
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.