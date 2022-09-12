China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE COE opened at $2.14 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Online Education Group

About China Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

