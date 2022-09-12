China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE COE opened at $2.14 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.
About China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
