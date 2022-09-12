China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Up 5.5 %

China Pharma stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 46.08% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

