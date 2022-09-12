Chintai (CHEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,583.00

Chintai (CHEX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Chintai has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chintai has a total market capitalization of $20.26 million and $15,583.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chintai coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Chintai Profile

Chintai is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

