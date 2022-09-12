CIBC Cuts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$35.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

North West Stock Performance

TSE:NWC opened at C$33.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.08.

North West Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North West

About North West

In other news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. In related news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream acquired 800 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel acquired 1,624 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.45 per share, with a total value of C$54,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at C$988,339.11. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 793 shares of company stock valued at $22,700.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

