CIBC Cuts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$35.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
North West Stock Performance
TSE:NWC opened at C$33.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.08.
North West Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at North West
About North West
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.
Further Reading
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.