CIBC Lowers North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target to C$35.00

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NNWWF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised North West from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities raised North West from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

North West Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NNWWF stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. North West has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

