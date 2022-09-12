CIBC Trims Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Target Price to C$17.50

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of SKE stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,850,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $15,800,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,731,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 458,073 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.