Citigroup Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,867,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,928 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 295,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 71,220 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 23.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,772,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,368 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

