Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

