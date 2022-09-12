Civic Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $152.13 million and approximately $39.81 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | BitcoinTalk | Reddit Whitepaper “

