Civilization (CIV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $941,637.00

Civilization (CIV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Civilization has a market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $941,637.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civilization has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00743709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. The official website for Civilization is www.civfund.com. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars.

