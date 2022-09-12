Clear Sky Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Deere & Company makes up approximately 4.1% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $372.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

