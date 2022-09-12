Clear Sky Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 2.9% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FYBR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

