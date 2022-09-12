Clear Sky Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. General Motors makes up 2.3% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,352,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,921,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $41.29 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

