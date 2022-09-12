Clear Sky Advisers LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. AES comprises about 3.6% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in AES by 6.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AES by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.43 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.