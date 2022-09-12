Clear Sky Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Vistra makes up 4.7% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in Vistra by 3.5% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vistra by 45.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 18.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $25.25 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -28.06%.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,735.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 288,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,735.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,960 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

