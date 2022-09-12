Clearline Capital LP Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,342 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 987,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $91.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

