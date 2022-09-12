ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
Shares of CLRO opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.