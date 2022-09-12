ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIRGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.90.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIRGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

