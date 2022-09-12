ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %
ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.90.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.