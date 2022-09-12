ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.