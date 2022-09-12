Clifton A. Pemble Sells 9,550 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $90.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $86.73 and a 52-week high of $174.89.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 15.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Garmin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.