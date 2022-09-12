Clifton A. Pemble Sells 9,550 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $90.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $86.73 and a 52-week high of $174.89.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 15.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Garmin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

