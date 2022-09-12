CloakCoin Price Tops $0.32 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $1,422.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,881,484 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloakcoin was first launched in June 2014. After skyrocketing initial success, the project sank among rumours of a pump & dump scam and lack of development of promised features. The project was eventually abandoned by its creators.On the 14th October 2014, a new team of developers composed from members of the community, and with C4shm3n as their leader took over the project and set out to accomplish what the previous team failed to do: a fully anonymous trustless cryptocurrency. Trustless is defined as not having the need to trust a third party to provide secure and 100% private transactions. Has from 2018 the CloakCoin project is managed by Lasvegas83 and development is carried out by two developers: Deepend and Anorak.Cloakcoin is a open-source cryptocurrency and worldwide payment system. By using a algorithm that provides total privacy, Cloakcoin aims to enpower people with financial freedom and data privacy in a simple, practical, economical and virtually instantaneous manner.Cloakcoin is a dual PoW/PoS (Proof of Work, Proof of Stake) coin, which is now in the Proof-of-Stake (interest bearing) stage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

