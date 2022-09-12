Clover Finance (CLV) Price Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

