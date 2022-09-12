CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,919,791.92 in Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CNA Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 223,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.