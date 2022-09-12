Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Karen Penrose Acquires 190 Shares

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose bought 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$210.00 ($146.85) per share, with a total value of A$39,900.00 ($27,902.10).

Karen Penrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Karen Penrose bought 232 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$213.94 ($149.61) per share, with a total value of A$49,634.08 ($34,709.15).

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

