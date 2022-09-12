Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.19.
CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
Coeur Mining Stock Up 5.5 %
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
