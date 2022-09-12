Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.19.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 5.5 %

About Coeur Mining

Shares of CDE opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.64.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

