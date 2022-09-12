CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0691 on Major Exchanges

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $18.98 million and approximately $42,688.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00480857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005265 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

