Color Platform Price Up 0% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $270,401.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,258.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00590524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00248580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004903 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

