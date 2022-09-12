Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

Comerica stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. Comerica has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Comerica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 15,976.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

