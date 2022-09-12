Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

