Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance
Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $6.02.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
