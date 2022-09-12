Comparing FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.62 -$106.59 million ($1.03) -4.17 Ambarella $331.86 million 8.17 -$26.41 million ($1.14) -62.39

Ambarella has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 5 1 2.75 Ambarella 1 2 14 0 2.76

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FTC Solar and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 63.85%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $125.13, indicating a potential upside of 75.92%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Volatility and Risk

FTC Solar has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -42.67% -66.38% -39.92% Ambarella -12.14% -6.97% -5.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ambarella beats FTC Solar on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; and professional and home internet protocol security camera; robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.