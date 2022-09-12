Comparing Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Symbotic has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 8.01 -$93.98 million ($0.60) -2.47

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Symbotic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

32.9% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67% Ouster -263.44% -42.08% -34.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Symbotic and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 9 0 2.90 Ouster 0 1 3 0 2.75

Symbotic currently has a consensus target price of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 79.60%. Ouster has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than Symbotic.

Summary

Ouster beats Symbotic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.