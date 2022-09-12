Comparing Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.
Risk & Volatility
Symbotic has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Symbotic and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Symbotic
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.95 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Ouster
|$33.58 million
|8.01
|-$93.98 million
|($0.60)
|-2.47
Insider & Institutional Ownership
32.9% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Symbotic and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Symbotic
|N/A
|-982.21%
|-19.67%
|Ouster
|-263.44%
|-42.08%
|-34.94%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Symbotic and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Symbotic
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2.90
|Ouster
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
Symbotic currently has a consensus target price of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 79.60%. Ouster has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than Symbotic.
Summary
Ouster beats Symbotic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
