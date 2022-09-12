Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -27.65%.

In other news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 381.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.