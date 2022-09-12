Compound (COMP) Price Hits $54.71 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $54.71 or 0.00244308 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $397.29 million and approximately $50.69 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00130374 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00036812 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000485 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,262,486 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

